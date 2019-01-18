Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma’s next is a slice-of-life film

Sonakshi Sinha will be sharing screen space with Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar in a slice-of-life film which goes on floors in Punjab from January 25. The yet untitled project is being produced by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba along with Bhushan Kumar and Mahaveer Jain.

Sonakshi, who is currently busy with Dharma Productions’ Kalank, will be seen playing a happy-go-lucky girl in the film. Talking about her role, the actor said, “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her! Full of flavour, fun and emotions; I am so looking forward to beginning this journey.”

Directed by debutant Shilpi Dasgupta and written by Gautam Mehra, the film is based in Hoshiyarpur (Punjab). It traces the story of a girl who can do anything for her family even if it means sacrificing her dreams. She is out to break taboos, open hearts and ultimately, minds on her hilarious journey.

Bhushan Kumar said, “It is a slice of life film with a superb ensemble cast. The film will make you laugh, cry and fall in love with every character.”

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba added, “When emotions come strongly with laughter, it’s a story worth one’s time. The film explores the extraordinary dreams of an ordinary girl in a madcap world.”

The film is slated to release this year.