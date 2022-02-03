Sonakshi Sinha takes fans on tour of luxurious apartment, wonders why she grew up in 10-storey mansion Ramayana

Actor Sonakshi Sinha lives with her family at their luxurious 10-storey mansion in Mumbai, called Ramayana. Sonakshi, the daughter of legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha, admitted in a recent interview that they really don’t need all that space.

Showing fans around her personal apartment in the house, she told Brut that her family communicates with each other on an intercom system, and when that fails, they simply send a text message or call each other. They don’t use WhatsApp, she said, because not everyone in her family uses it.

She made her way into her apartment on a private elevator, with state-of-the-art security system that people in the household can navigate. The elevator took her directly to her floor, which she said she completed working on only recently. “I don’t know why,” she said about living in a 10-storey house, “We don’t need so much space.” She repeated this moments later. She said that growing up, she didn’t feel like she was living in a movie star household. Her parents were just her parents, not famous people.

Sonakshi showed off her kitchen, which had a fancy coffee machine, and also took fans into a nook at the back of the apartment, which she said was initially supposed to be a spot for her to do yoga, but has become more of a relaxation/storage area now. She’d put up some of her own paintings on the walls, and spoke about the website that she runs for aspiring artists.

The actor also spoke about work–she recently had to put on 12 kgs for a project, and is currently in the process of losing it. She also learned how to ride a bike for the Prime Video series she’s going to star in as a cop.

Sonakshi introduced her redone home in an Instagram video last year. “It’s beautiful, there’s so much light, it’s exactly the vibe I wanted,” she said.