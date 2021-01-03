scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Sonakshi Sinha to star in Shree Narayan Singh’s Bulbul Tarang

This project marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: January 3, 2021 3:17:47 pm
Sonakshi Sinha upcoming releases, Bulbul TarangSinha to star as the lead in Bulbul Tarang which will go on floors in March-April. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to play the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh’s social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang.

Like Singh’s previous films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), his upcoming directorial venture will also be based on a true incident.

“The film has Sonakshi in the lead. It also stars veteran actor Raj Babbar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is most likely to be part of the film too. It is a social drama set in the heartland of India. It is about an age-old custom,” a source close to the film’s team told PTI.

This project marks the first collaboration between Singh and Sinha, who has acted in both massy entertainers as well as content-driven movies like Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal.

Bulbul Tarang will go on floors in March-April, the insider said, adding it will have “a straight-to-digital release.”

Sinha is looking forward to the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to be released worldwide on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Sinha is also making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series in a web series that is reportedly titled Fallen. Directed by Reema Kagti, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

