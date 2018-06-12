Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha begins shooting for the Karan Johar production

Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up the shooting of Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi. Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up the shooting of Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for Karan Johar-produced Kalank. According to a source, Sonakshi was set to join the shoot on Thursday at an elaborate set constructed in Andheri. “While not much can be revealed about her role and her look, one can definitely expect Sonakshi to be seen donning an entirely different look altogether unlike any of her previous cinematic outings”, the source added. Sonakshi’s spokesperson confirmed the news, saying she will join the principal shooting of the film in Mumbai.

Kalank will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the “epic drama”, which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019. The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

The actor has wrapped up the shooting of Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi. The film also stars Diana Penty, Jimmy Shergill and Jessi Gill. Made under the banner of Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film is set to release on August 24.

Check out a video where we see Sonakshi Sinha rehearsing for the Da-Bangg tour

Sonakshi has remained busy with Salman Khan’s the Da-Bangg tour. She recently posted videos on social media where we can see her rehearsing for her performance. Other celebrities who are a part of the tour are Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Guru Randhawa, Daisy Shah and Maniesh Paul.

