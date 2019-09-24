Sonakshi Sinha to have a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Laal Kaptaan.

The actor’s voice-over will be heard in the promo of the film, directed by Navdeep Singh.

The story revolves around a naga sadhu (Saif) and his quest for revenge.

The director said Sonakshi is a fabulous actor and working with her was a great experience.

“It’s a special appearance but a pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal.

“Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I’ll leave her part as a mystery. All I’ll say is she’s the most glamorous thing in the film,” Navdeep said in a statement.

Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij also star.

Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

The film is slated to to released on October 18.