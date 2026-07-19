‘It wasn’t right’: Sonakshi Sinha slams Sonam Wangchuk’s shift to hospital

Sonakshi Sinha reiterated her support for engineer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 21 days to protest the leak of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) question papers and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Having backed Wangchuk earlier this week, Sonakshi spoke out again after Delhi Police forcibly removed him from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and took him to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning.

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle on Saturday evening and shared a selfie video. “The thing that happened with Sonam sir today… it wasn’t right. I am glad that he’s okay and that his wife is with him. He’s strong, he’s alert,” said the actor in the video. Despite being forcefully hospitalised by the authorities, Wangchuk hasn’t broken his hunger strike and also refused to take any medication and supplements.

“In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him. No matter what has been going on, they have stayed calm, respectful, and have kept their point forward without violence. We all know the country’s strength is in its youth. Now, I feel like that’s true after looking at them. Even after all the discomfort, disappointment and difficulties, the way you have held on to your beliefs, hats off to you,” she added.

Soankshi Sina’s request to Sonam Wangchuk supporters

Sonakshi Sinha also made a request to all Sonam Wangchuk supporters, who are gearing up for a march towards the Parliament on July 20. “Raise your voice, but stay the same way you are, which is your movement’s biggest strength — peace, unity and respect. Every citizen has a right to raise their voice, to question, and when they do it without violence or hatred, just with hope, their voice becomes stronger,” she argued.

“Everyone who has stood with Sona, sir has reminded us that bravery isn’t about making a noise. It’s also about standing with resolve and peace. I am with the youth, students, the Constitution, and above everything, with our country. Just like it’s your right to question, it’s also your right to hope. So, it’s my hope that a dialogue begins on July 20 and that every voice gets the respect it deserves. Jai Hind,” added Sonakshi.

Earlier this week, Sonakshi Sinha shared another selfie video on her Instagram handle. “I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won,” she said in the video.

“He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything. For whom is he sitting? He is sitting for the future of those children. I want to congratulate the youth of this country. They have raised their voice. They are fighting for the truth, for something good. But why isn’t anyone listening? Nobody is opening a dialogue. Nobody is talking. Nobody is even looking at them. When is it going to be enough? Will you get up when this man dies? And whose responsibility will that be?,” added the actor.

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Also Read — Swara Bhasker on why Bollywood isn’t backing Sonam Wangchuk: ‘They saw what happened to me’

Others from the film industry who have voiced their support for Sonam Wangchuk include Shatrugan Sinha, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Imran Khan, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah.