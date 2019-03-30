Sonakshi Sinha on Shatrughan Sinha leaving BJP: He should have done it long back

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday announced that he was “painfully…on the way out of BJP.” The actor turned politician was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier but has now joined Congress.

Advertising

On Friday, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan’s daughter, expressed that she is hopeful that her father will not feel suppressed with this new association with the Congress.

Sonakshi said, “It’s his choice. If you aren’t happy somewhere the way things are going, you should definitely change it. Which he did. I hope with his new association with Congress, he will be able to do a lot more good work and not feel suppressed.”

Painfully….on the way out of BJP….But hopefully in the best direction under the dynamic leadership of my dear friend Lalu Yadav and the desirable, most talked about leader from the Nehru Gandhi family… the true family of nation builders… pic.twitter.com/9HSNhf9F1c — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 28, 2019

She also said, “Being such a senior leader and having such vast knowledge, being a member of the party from the beginning, from the time of Jayprakash Narayan ji, Atal ji, LK Advani ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party.”

She then hinted some members of the BJP did not give Shatrughan the respect he deserved and that he should have moved out of the BJP much earlier. She said, “I feel like those leaders, that entire group has not been given the kind of respect that they deserve. I feel it was time to move on. He’s done it a bit too late, he should’ve done it long back.”