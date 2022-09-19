scorecardresearch
Sonakshi Sinha, rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal call themselves a ‘blockbuster jodi’ in music video, watch

Blockbuster teaser: Sonakshi Sinha and rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal come together for Asees Kaur-Ammy Virk’s music video Blockbuster.

zaheer iqbal, sonakshi sinha, blockbusterSonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's "Blockbuster" will drop on September 23.

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to share screen space with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a music video. Titled “Blockbuster”, the teaser of the glamorous video dropped on Monday. Sung by Asees Kaur and Ammy Virk, the full song will drop on September 23.

In the teaser, we see Sonakshi and Zaheer looking drop-dead gorgeous as they sashay on screen. Shot in a desert, the video opens with the Dabangg actor pulling two luxury cars by herself. Zaheer, on the other hand, flaunts his chiselled physique. As a troupe of dancers join them, the two hold hands as they swing to the words “Sadi jodi blockbuster (we are a blockbuster pair)”.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been friends for a long time. Since the last few years, there have been rumours of the two dating. Addressing the same, Sonakshi shared a video earlier this year writing, “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you being so adamant to get me married)?” She also wrote, “Le media:”, with the video playing Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue “Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. This is fun)” in the backdrop. She also wrote in the caption, “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She has Double XL and Kakuda in the pipeline. Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut with the Indian adaptation of The Notebook, will share screen space with Sonakshi in Double XL.

