Sonakshi Sinha reacts to ‘proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet’ rumours with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Sab fix kar hi liya hai toh…’

Sonakshi Sinha has taken to her social media platforms once again to debunk wedding rumours hours after she and Zaheer Iqbal said ‘I love you’ to each other on Instagram. In the video, the actor is addressing her wedding rumours, and the subtitles in the video read: “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?”

She is seen lip-syncing Shah Rukh Khan’s lines from Baazigar, “Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. I have fun).” She wrote, “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do,” as a caption to her post.

As soon as Sona dropped this funny video, a lot of her fans and friends from the film industry reacted to it, including Zaheer. He dropped several laughing emojis on the comment section.

There have been rumours that Sonakshi is dating actor Zaheer Iqbal. The video that Zaheer shared on her birthday added to the speculation as many believed it to be a confirmation of their relationship status.

Zaheer, in his birthday wish for Sonakshi, had posted a funny video, featuring her gorging on a burger, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz 🤣 Thank You for not killing me 🤣 I Love You ❤️🤗 Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter 😍🕺🏼 P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other 🤣.”

On the work front, both Sonakshi and Zaheer made their Bollywood debuts as part of Salman Khan’s films. Sonakshi’s debut film was Dabangg (2010), while Zaheer debuted in 2019 with Notebook which was produced by Salman Khan films. The two will soon be seen together in their upcoming comedy film Double XL, which is helmed by Satram Ramani and also stars Huma Qureshi. The film is set to release later this year.