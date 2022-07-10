Sonakshi Sinha on social media buzz around her wedding: ‘Even my parents are not bothered’

While Sonakshi Sinha hopes to create a mark with her career, there is a constant buzz around her personal life. In a recent interview, the actor laughed about the situation and shared that her parents are also not so curious about her marriage.

“I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want,” Sonakshi told Hindustan Times.

The 35-year-old actor further said that till the time she is not ready to share her life with the world, she won’t do it. Sonakshi said that she has always been that sort of a person and that the same even reflects on her social media. “It reflects in the places I go to, or where I’m seen and where I am not seen. It is very easy for me to balance that out. I will only share with the world what I want to share and nothing else,” she said, adding that it’s important for her as a person to ‘protect certain parts of her’ as she doesn’t want to be available to everyone all the time.

Daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, the actor even answered queries on her marriage becoming a social media discussion. She told the publication, “Even my parents don’t ask me so much about my marriage.”

Sonakshi Sinha next has horror-comedy Kakuda and her digital debut film Dahaad in the pipeline. Stating that she is enjoying working in these diverse roles, she said, “You won’t be disappointed. I think you’ll be very happy to see me playing such characters.” She added that she also had a “blast” working on different characters in a year.

Making her debut with Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha has been part of films like Akira, Rowdy Rathore, Mission Mangal, Kalank, Lootera, and Holiday, among others. She is rumoured to be dating actor Zaheer Iqbal.