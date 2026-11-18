Bollywood actor and vlogger, Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the online debate surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s childhood anecdote about his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Sonakshi took a dig at those criticising the couple’s affectionate relationship after Rahul recalled how his mother would sit on his father’s lap during family meals. Sharing a post questioning the backlash, Sonakshi also joked that her future children had no idea what was coming their way.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi Sinha reposted a note originally shared by the page Woemaniyah. The post questioned why people were uncomfortable with Sonia and Rajiv displaying affection towards each other, particularly during family lunches. The note read, “So now the uncs are losing their marbles because Sonia Gandhi would sit on Rajiv Gandhi’s lap at lunch? Imagine having so little going on in that pea-sized brain of yours, and being so thoroughly warped by loveless, patriarchal marriages that a husband and wife being besotted with each other looks like a social transgression (sic)”

The Rowdy Rathore actor cheekily wrote, “Dammmmn my future kids have no idea whats comin their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you’ll are right now) (sic)” with several laughing emojis.

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Take a look at the screengrab of Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram Story:

Sonakshi Sinha’s cheeky dig Sonakshi Sinha’s cheeky dig

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship

Sonakshi’s reaction also comes from someone who has never shied away from expressing affection for her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal. The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot in June 2024. While they initially kept their relationship away from the public eye because Sonakshi wanted to protect something so personal from unnecessary attention and ‘nazar‘ (evil eye), they have since become increasingly open about their equation. From sharing cosy pictures and holiday diaries to teasing each other on social media, the two are often seen enjoying each other’s company.

Speaking about her married life on Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s talk show What Women Want, Sonakshi called Zaheer her “best friend” and said that living together felt like spending time with someone she had always been comfortable around. She also spoke about how liberating it was to no longer have to meet secretly, adding that they could now spend time together openly. The couple’s camarader, goofiness, and unabashed displays of affection have frequently caught the attention of fans and paparazzi.

What Rahul Gandhi said about Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi

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The conversation began at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, in New Delhi on November 16. Speaking about his childhood and his parents’ relationship, Rahul recalled how affectionate they were towards each other. He said, “Every meal, there would be Papa and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mumma. I thought this was a normal thing. And I would go to my friend’s house and they wouldn’t be sitting on each other’s laps and I would ask my friends, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap… This is what we grew up with.”

Rahul also recalled that his parents had met at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge, where their love story began. He shared that he had visited the restaurant years later with his girlfriend to see the place where his parents first met. He further revealed that he had seen his parents fight only once, when Rajiv was speaking to Amarinder Singh on the phone and was not listening to Sonia.

Take a look at the video clip where Sonia Gandhi fondly remembers her love story with the former PM of India:

In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you. https://t.co/zvN5Rqqstf — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 24, 2026

BJP leaders criticise Rahul Gandhi’s anecdote

Rahul’s remarks soon became a talking point, with BJP leaders taking aim at the Congress leader. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of Rahul’s comments and wrote, “Sorry, Ma’am, he couldn’t spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life. The nation figured it out long ago. Hopefully you’ll see it now too; this product is beyond launching and relaunching.”

Sorry, Ma’am, he couldn’t spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life. The nation figured it out long ago. Hopefully you’ll see it now too; this product is beyond launching and relaunching — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2026

Rahul responded to the criticism on November 17. In a post on X, he said that fear, anger and hatred had created a barrier preventing BJP and RSS supporters from experiencing and expressing love. He also shared a picture of a sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati sitting together, and ended his post with the words, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”.

Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 17, 2026

Speaking about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Khan, the two got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024.