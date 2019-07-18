Sonakshi Sinha: Mission Mangal celebrates the spirit of womanhood

Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in Mission Mangal where she plays the scientist in charge of the Propulsion Control. In the trailer, Sonakshi’s character is shown as the one who is working at ISRO to gain experience so she can find a job at NASA. However, after she joins the team, her contribution helps in India’s successful completion of the Mars Orbiter Mission.

The film boasts of a largely female cast and at the trailer launch, Sonakshi applauded the teamwork. She said, “Mission Mangal celebrates the spirit of womanhood. It was such an amazing team to work with.”

The actor added, “I have not felt more proud than this before. With this kind of budget and passion, it is a moment of pride for us.”

Sonakshi Sinha recalled that the real-life mission became a success because of the contribution of the female scientists. She said, “If you Google, you will see a picture of a group of women scientists from ISRO smiling and feeling proud after sending the orbiter to Mars. We have tried to recreate that picture too.”

Alongside Sonakshi, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, H. G. Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal releases on August 15.