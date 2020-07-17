Sonakshi Sinha looks fierce as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India

Sonakshi Sinha in Bhuj The Pride Of India. Sonakshi Sinha in Bhuj The Pride Of India.

After Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha’s look from war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India is out. Sonakshi plays the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and a farmer, who convinced 299 women of her village to help the Indian army.

In the first look poster, Sonakshi sports a fierce look. The actor shared her look from the movie on social media and wrote, “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army!”

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. In the movie, Ajay Devgn essays the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who persuaded 300 women from a village in Madhapur in Gujarat to reconstruct the air-strip during the war so that Air Force officers could land safely. Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, played by Sonakshi, helped Vijay and got the runway constructed.

The film, helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, stars Sanjay Dutt as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’ and Rana Daggubati as Lt Colonel of Madras Regimen. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of an Indian spy in the movie. Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar and Pranitha Subhash will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Bhuj: The Pride of India will soon release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

