Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kussh Sinha’s Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness: ‘We found something that we both were excited about’

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha will star in her brother Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut titled Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. The actor shared the film’s poster on social media and announced that she will start work on the movie soon. Besides Sonakshi, the film will also have Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

In the first poster of Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, Sonakshi sports an intense look and we also see a silhouette of a man in it. Sharing the poster of the film, Sonakshi wrote on Instagram, “#NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness. Filming begins soon 🎬 Making his directorial debut is @kusshssinha and im looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic @pareshrawalofficial sir and @suhailnayyar!”

Sonakshi Sinha feels Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is the perfect film for her and her brother Kussh S Sinha to collaborate on. Talking about the movie, she said, “Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Kussh called his sister a “talented actor” and said he has seen her “grow as an actor”. When he got the script of the film, he discussed it with Sonakshi and both “felt drawn to the subject”.

In a statement, Kussh said, “That’s when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It’s also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They’ve been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It’s a complete win-win for all of us.”

Sonakshi Sinha with the team of Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. Sonakshi Sinha with the team of Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is produced by NVB Films, Kratos Entertainment and Nikita Pai Films. It is expected to hit theaters next year.