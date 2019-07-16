Sonakshi: A male director couldn’t have treated Khandaani Shafakhana as sensitively as Shilpi

It wasn’t an easy yes for Sonakshi Sinha when the makers approached her for Khandaani Shafakhana. The actor reveals she was taken aback when she was narrated the upcoming comedy’s one-liner. “‘A girl inherits her mama ji’s sex clinic.’ When I heard this, my first reaction was why have these people come to me with such a film? Don’t they know I only do family films?” Sonakshi wondered.

Advertising

Khandaani Shafakhana, directed by debutante Shilpi Dasgupta, also stars Varun Sharma and singer-rapper Badshah. In an group interaction ahead of the film’s release, Sonakshi spoke about the movie and how she came on board the project.

“After I heard the script, I realised I had to do this film because it is such a relevant subject. It touches upon so many topics that people should be talking about but they don’t. That is what really drew me to this film,” Sonakshi Sinha said.

“When my mom heard the one-liner, even her reaction was the same, that how would I do such a film. I told her to read the script. Once she read it, she loved it. When you get your mother’s approval on such a subject, which can be dicey, you are relieved,” the actor added.

Advertising

Her own hesitation regarding Khandaani Shafakhana stems from the conservative upbringing. “I, myself, was one of those people who couldn’t talk to my family about sex. I never had that conversation with my parents because that is how we were raised. As a nation, we have been conditioned that it is not right to talk about sex. You and I are in this world because of it, so how can this topic be bad or a taboo? Why are children not educated about it in school?” Sonakshi asked.

Sonakshi Sinha also mentioned how she was grateful she had director Shilpi Dasgupta guiding her as she made the process more comforting, something the actor is certain she wouldn’t have gotten with a male director. She said, “Making the film became easier because the director is female. I don’t think a man could have treated this film as sensitively as Shilpi has. I became very comfortable having her around me. I felt like I was working with an elder sister.”

Recalling her toughest sequence in her over a decade-old career, Sonakshi revealed it happened because Shilpi held her hand through it.

“I shot the most difficult sequence of my career in this film, where I am shown advertising the clinic in a live market. So, I was on this cycle rickshaw and behind me was a huge banner, which had ‘sex’ written on it. I had to say the names of all the sex-related illnesses and I was really shy before doing it. Shilpi gave me the confidence to do it. That’s precisely what the film talks about, that there should be no hesitation in the first place, even if I have to talk about it in front of 1000 people,” Sonakshi Sinha said.

Khandaani Shafakhana will release on August 2.