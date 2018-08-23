Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor Sonakshi Sinha: I like to laugh and make others laugh

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. (Photo credit: APH Images) Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Sonakshi Sinha is quite kicked about her first full-fledged comedy film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which will hit screens on August 24. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor talked about the Mudassar Aziz directorial, sequels, Kalank and more.

Q. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is your first full-fledged comedy film.

Last two years, I did more serious films, be it Akira or Force 2. In the initial phase of my career, I did films like Rowdy Rowthore, Son of Sardaar and others which were an amalgamation of all the genres, including comedy. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi can be touted as my first out and out comedy film. I have really enjoyed this space. By nature, I like to laugh and make others laugh. So, for me, it comes really easily. I like to be in a situation where I am given lines to make people laugh. It makes my job easier as an actor. I hope from now on I get more such offers.

Q. How difficult is it to become part of a successful film in its sequel?

I think it is interesting depending on how it is taken forward. I have been a part of sequels before. For me, I have seen both sides of the coin. I was a new entrant in Force 2 and now in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. My character in Dabangg was also taken forward. It is very interesting as each film is taken as a new film.

I saw Happy Bhag Jayegi and loved it. So, when Aziz came to me with the script. I instantly said yes to it.

Q. Who do you think aces comedy among actors?

That’s easy to answer. Akshay Kumar is great at comedy. But wait, I know the right answer. Well, the comedy king is no one but Govinda. He’s amazing.

Q. How was it working with Jassie Gill?

Oh, it was amazing. I’m fond of Punjabi music. So, when I was told he’s going to be a part of the film, I was excited. He made me listen to his songs. He’s so talented.

Q. Since last two years, we have seen you play lead roles in films. But recently, you were roped in for Kalank, which has an ensemble cast. When you do such films, is there a pressure to stand out?

I am not doing the film to stand out. They required me to do a particular role which they thought I fit the best, which is why they had approached me or approached the rest of the cast. So, I felt blessed and extremely happy that I was considered for the film and to be among the great star cast. We have already started shooting for it and it’s going great so far.

Q. When will you start shooting for Dabangg 3?

We would start shooting once I get over with Kalank and Salman wraps Bharat.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi also stars Diana Penty, Jimmy Shergill and Ali Fazal.

