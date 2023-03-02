scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Sonakshi Sinha has joined the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

sonakshi sinhaBade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (Photo: Sonakshi/Instagram)
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has been finalized as the leading lady of the upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Speaking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sonakshi said, “I’m excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I’m looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time. Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them.”

The makers of Bade Miyan Chota Miyan recently announced the first scheduled wrap of the film. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the official release date of the movie is still awaited.

Previously, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha have worked together in films like Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Mission Mangal, and Joker. Meanwhile, Sonakshi will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web series Heeramandi and in Excel entertainment’s Dahaad.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 21:44 IST
