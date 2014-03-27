Sonakshi Sinha: I will not be campaigning for my dad

Sonakshi Sinha is currently shooting for Tevar.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha said that she will not be campaigning for her father Shatrughan Sinha during the Lok Sabha elections next month.

Refuting a news report, Sonakshi made it clear to her fans that her professional commitments are keeping her busy and therefore she will not be accompanying her father in his tour across Bihar for the polls. Shatrughan Sinha is a BJP candidate from the Patna sahib seat.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently shooting for Amit Sharma’s ‘Tevar’ along with ‘Gunday’ actor Arjun Kapoor, further said that her actor-turned-politician father does not need her to campaign for him.

“I will not be campaigning for my father @Shatrugansinha as is being reported. Other than my professional commitments keeping me busy, He does not need me to, nor does he expect me to because as he said i am not a political personality. But when the time comes, i will definitely cast my vote as a responsible citizen :),” Sonakshi Sinha tweeted.

Stressing more on the fact, Sonakshi’s brother, Luv had also confirmed that his sister will not be a part of their father’s election campaigns. “@sonakshisinha will not be campaigning due to professional commitments. I think I would know if she was going and she ISN’T,” tweeted Luv.

Shatrughan Sinha is being accompanied by his wife Poonam and one of the sons Luv on his election campaigns.

