Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi reveal they’ve been asked ‘bikini kab pehenegi’: ‘You have to shut that chatter out…’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has always stressed upon the importance of a healthy body image. The actor, who will next be seen in the comedy drama Double XL with Huma Qureshi, opened up on the negative comments she had received at the beginning of her career about her appearance.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sonakshi said, “In the first three-four years of my career, they only spoke about my appearance. It reached a point when I said don’t talk to me if this is all you’re going to talk about. I am doing a lot of work. I work like a dog and I am trying to make a life for myself, and all you want to know is about my weight.” Huma added that people had also asked why they didn’t wear bikinis, “Bikini kab pehnegi, we’ve been asked that.” Sonakshi continued, “What’s that got to do with anyone,” adding that social media as well as the media wrote about her in such terms. “Looking or not looking a certain way has not hampered my career in any way, you have to shut that chatter out,” she said.

Speaking about her film Double XL, Sonakshi Sinha said that the story was very personal to them as it revolved around two girls who wanted to achieve their dreams but they’ve always been held back. She said that the positive reactions they’ve received for the trailer is a form of validation. However, Huma Qureshi hopes that people will come to theatres to watch Double XL. “For us it’s important for the audience to go to theatres. That’s the only validation we need. People are coming, but slowly. This film has been a personal journey, and I would feel bad if they don’t come to theatres.”

Double XL will release on November 4.