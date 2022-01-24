Sonakshi Sinha gives hilarious reply to a fan who asked when she will get married

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. She asked her fans “What did you get upto this weekend?”, which received a lot of responses. Amid several questions, a fan asked the actor about her wedding plans. “Ma’am everyone is getting married. When will you get married?” the question read. The question received a sarcastic comment from Sonakshi, who looked visibly upset.

In her response to the fan, she wrote, “Everyone is also getting Covid. Should I get that too?” The response did not go down well with one of her followers who called her rude, but Sonakshi had a befitting reply to this reaction too. “I am actually not,” Sonakshi explained, adding, “Its called being witty or using sarcasm to display your sense of humor. Its ok, a lot of poeple don’t get it. You are one of them.”

Another Instagram user replied to Sonakshi Sinha’s AMA question (“What did you get upto this weekend?”) stating that he/she is recovering from Covid. Sharing the response, Sonakshi replied, “If it makes you feel any better some people (me) quarantine for fun. Jokes apart… lots of love to all those recovering.” Sonakshi’s comment was misunderstood by some followers as they assumed the actor is also under quarantine and recovering from Covid-19.

Clarifying that she has not tested positive coronavirus, Sonakshi said, “Friends, question was what did you get upto this weekend. Someone answered recovering from Covid. I don’t have Covid. I am not recovering. I just like being at home, which is like quarantining for fun. Understood?”

On the work front, Sonakshi Singha was last seen in Bhuj: Pride of India, which is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. She is looking forward to the release of Double XL, which also stars Huma Qureshi.