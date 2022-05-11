scorecardresearch
Sonakshi Sinha teases fans about her speculated engagement ring, tells them to think ‘out of the box’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and decided to answer fan's questions about her diamond ring.

Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha shared photos of her engagement ring (Photo: Instagram/ Sonakshi Sinha)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha continues to tease fans about her supposed engagement. The actor sent fans into a tizzy after she shared a photo of herself with a diamond ring, holding on to a mystery man. The caption confused fans further as it read, “Big day for me. One of my biggest dreams is coming true and I cant wait to share it with you. Cant believe it was SO EZI.”

Today, Sonakshi decided to flippantly address questions. She shared on her Instagram story where someone wrote, “Definitely you bought yourself a diamond ring, Jk just excited for this.” She wrote back, “Love the free, independent and forward way that you think. You nailed it!” Another asked, “Who is the lucky person?” Sonakshi wrote back, “I am! It me!” One fan asked whether she was a brand ambassador of a diamond company. Sonakshi answered, “No darling. I am AsliSona.” When a fan echoed the same sentiment, Sonakshi answered, “Think out of the box!” One wrote whether she had found a partner and he had proposed to her. Sonakshi wrote, “Haye, if only it was so EZI.”

Sonakshi’s recent photos led fans to speculate whether she was dating Zaheer Iqbal. Reacting to the rumours, Zaheer said, “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be next seen in the film Double XL which also stars Huma Qureshi.

