Dabangg 3 actor Sonakshi Sinha: I don’t think I can get tired of doing Dabangg films

Sonakshi Sinha has been a part of the Dabangg franchise since 2010. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Twitter) Sonakshi Sinha has been a part of the Dabangg franchise since 2010. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Twitter)

Sonakshi Sinha is reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3 after seven years. Sinha, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, talked about the Dabangg franchise and completing ten years in the Hindi film industry.

Excerpts from the conversation:

You have played Rajjo in all three movies in the Dabangg franchise. How much has Rajjo grown? How much have you grown playing her all these years?

It is a surreal feeling because I don’t think any other actress has been repeated in a franchise thrice. It is a film that I began my career with, so whatever I am and wherever I am today, it is because of Dabangg. I will always be grateful to what Rajjo made me.

Would you ever get tired of the Dabangg franchise?

I don’t think I can get tired of doing Dabangg. It is a film I look forward to. It is too special as I began my acting career with it. I looked forward to working on this film as Dabangg 2 happened seven years ago. There was always a pressure whether we are going to have Dabangg 3 or not. We didn’t want to put out just anything, so I am really happy with what has happened and the way it has happened.

You are as ‘Dabangg’ as Rajjo. How much do you relate to her, since you have played her thrice in ten years?

It was a very instinctive decision to play Rajjo. Not only Rajjo, I take up roles only if I identify with them, and I think I can do justice to the character I am portraying on screen. It has to excite me in a certain way. When the narrations happen, I should be able to visualise myself as that person I am playing in any film. Rajjo came to me in the most organic way. I could feel the connection as soon I was offered her role.

Kalank, Khandani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal and now Dabangg 3, you had four releases this year. While Mission Mangal did well, others not so much. How do you expect Dabangg 3 to perform at the box office? And do film reviews matter to you?

I wouldn’t let these things bother me even when I had just started my career. I think the easiest way is to focus on your job by doing what you love most. My job is to act. I have been given a certain role to play, so I give that my everything. I give that my energy, time and devotion.

I have had a fair share of hits and misses, but I always only wanted to focus on my work. I think that’s what has helped me sustain a career for ten years.

Also read: Kamaal karte ho, Pandeyji: Revisiting the original Dabangg

How do you think this profession changed you as a person in the past ten years?

I think I have always been a risk-taker, and I enjoy that. Otherwise, it gets very monotonous. I have to keep doing something to keep myself engaged. I try to keep switching the kind of roles that I take up, the kind of films that I do. I love taking risks, and honestly, this is the time to take risks. The kind of films I am working on are very different from what you would think would be the formula film. With the kind of films that are being made, I feel courageous enough to take risks. So, I would say being an actor has encouraged me to be a risk-taker.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd