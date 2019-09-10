Sonakshi Sinha: Dabangg franchise will always be special

Sonakshi Sinha is excited about her upcoming film Dabangg 3, the third installment in the action-romance franchise, starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

Talking about the Dabangg franchise, the actor said, “Dabangg 3 releases in December. It will be my last release of the year. I have done four films this year. I am very excited for Dabangg 3. Today is the ninth anniversary of Dabangg. It has been nine years since it’s release. These movies will always be special.”

At the event, Sonakshi also spoke about environmental issues that are wrecking the world today, especially about the cutting of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey forest for construction of a metro shade yard.

She said, “This is an important issue. Just a few days back when there was a fire in the Amazon, we raised a hue and cry about it, but now we are talking about chopping trees here. Cauvery river has dried up totally and it is because of lack of trees. We cannot take these issues lightly. Global warming is a burning issue, and the youth, I think, has the power to work on measures to better the environment. I am completely against the cutting of trees. I am all for planting trees, preserving forests and nature. I think we all should join hands, take it up as a challenge and save our planet.”