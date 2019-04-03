Sonakshi Sinha turns cover girl for Travel + Leisure India magazine

Sonakshi Sinha has turned cover girl for the April edition of Travel + Leisure India magazine. The actor recently shared many clicks from the photoshoot for the magazine.

“Covergirl for @travelandleisureindia this month! Where i discovered a mini Paris in Macau,” Sonakshi Sinha wrote sharing the cover.

The official Instagram account of the magazine too shared photos and a video of Sonakshi.

See all photos of Sonakshi Sinha from her recent photoshoot:

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped up shooting for Shilpi Dasgupta’s film. The film is said to be a light-hearted entertainer and the shooting took place in Punjab. The actor took to her Instagram account to share the news. Sharing a picture with the team, Sonakshi captioned the click as, “And its a wrap on one of the most enriching and fulfilling shooting experiences of my life!!! Thank you team, i couldn’t have asked for a better one! Im going to miss you all toooooo much ps: this is the first film I’ve completed and am still asking #PICTUREKANAAMKYAHAI ?!? 😂😂😂 @shilpidasgupta @mriglamba @gautam.m1 @dprishi @tseries.official.”

This film also stars Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar.

Sonakshi Sinha will be also seen in the period drama Kalank. The Abhishek Varman directorial, produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Sonakshi will soon join Salman Khan for the shoot of Dabangg 3. Salman is already shooting for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise in Indore.