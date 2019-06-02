Toggle Menu
Sonakshi Sinha birthday: Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta and others wish the Dabangg 3 actor

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and Preity Zinta among others wished Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday.

Sonakshi Singh birthday
Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. (Photo: Sonakshi Singh/ Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, and many of her colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and Preity Zinta among others, wished her on the special day.

Sonkashi’s brother Luv S Sinha shared an old photo bash and wrote, “Happy birthday to @sonakshisinha the baby who shines so bright, and has taken the family legacy forward. May you always be happy and achieve even more than you already have. #Family #Love #happybirthday #Special #baby #Sister #Throwback #Sunday #Goodtimes #Birthday #Memories.”

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor shared their wishes on social media.
Huma Qureshi, Maniesh Paul, Athiya Shetty
Huma Qureshi, Maniesh Paul, Athiya Shetty shared wishes for Sonakshi Sinha.
Ananya Panday, Punit Malhotra
Ananya Panday and Punit Malhotra posted these on their Instagram stories.

Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted, “Sending you all the happiness, love & luck you deserve. Happy Birthday gorgeous @sonakshisinha 🎉🎂.”

Preity Zinta shared a click of herself with the birthday girl and wrote, “#HappyBirthday @sonakshisinha♥️ Love you for always being a happy camper, for being one of the most positive and simple girl I know & most of all being my partner in crime for our swim trips, farm trips &…❤ (you get it.) Loads of love from me and Gene😘❤🔥 #ting.”

“Happy birthday to dear @sonakshisinha..,” wrote Mika Singh along with a picture of himself with the star.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in multi-starrer Kalank. Her next is Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Another untitled film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar among others, is in Sonakshi’ kitty.

