Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL teaser out, to release on Oct 14

Double XL movie explores the journey of two plus-size women -- Rajshree Trivedi (Huma Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards.

Double XL filmHuma Qureshi and Sonakshi in Double XL film. (Photo: Screengrab/Double XL teaser/TSeries/Twitter)

Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, will arrive in theatres on October 14. Billed as a slice-of-life comedy drama that explores stereotypes around body weight, the upcoming film is directed by Satramm Ramani of Helmet fame. Sinha and Qureshi shared the teaser and release date of Double XL on social media.

“From fries to fun… all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming in cinemas near you on 14th Oct 2022,” the duo wrote on their respective Twitter pages.

The movie explores the journey of two plus-size women — Rajshree Trivedi (Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society’s beauty standards.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Qureshi had described Double XL as an “important and entertaining film”.

“I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films,” the Maharani star had said.

The film is backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 11:54:46 am
