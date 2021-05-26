Sonakshi Sinha, Aly Goni and others react to speculation about Twitter, Instagram ban: ‘So many people will be left jobless’

As the May 26 deadline passed for social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to enforce measures that the Centre has mandated in new guidelines, people on social media responded with speculation wondering whether the platforms will face a likely ban in India.

Celebrities were no exception as actors Sonakshi Sinha, actor Ashnoor Kaur, Aparshakti Khurana and Aly Goni responded to the social media buzz. “Socho agar Twitter Insta Facebook ban hojayega toh kitne aur log jobless aur berozgaar hojayega (What if Twitter, Instagram and Facebook get actually banned? So many people will be left jobless),” wrote Goni on his Twitter handle. Aly had also shared a selfie on his Instagram story on the issue and wondered when human beings will be banned.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha shared a lovely selfie of herself, and wrote, “If it’s gonna be the last post, has to be a selfie.” Her post quickly received likes from her colleagues in the industry, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Actor Ashnoor Kaur shared a reel video making light of the situation. She posted the video with a caption that read, “What do you think will happen?”

Aparshakti Khurana also took the opportunity to share a nice photograph of himself and wrote, “Thinking now that social media platforms are getting banned, maybe we should refer to the hobbies section of our resumes for some ideas to kill our time.” Khurana’s post received likes from his star-brother Ayushmann Khurrana and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Actor Pranutan Bahl, daughter of Mohnish Bahl, reacted to Aparshakti’s picture and caption and commented, “Law college resumes you mean?”

On February 25, the government had announced the new policy for social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, asking them to set up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country. The platforms are yet to comply with the regulations.