scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

Sonakshi on celebs supporting farmers’ protest: It’s human to stand up for other humans

Other Indian celebs who reacted to the ongoing farmers' protest include Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Siddharth, Swara Bhasker, Vir Das, Prakash Raj, Abhay Deol, Onir and Sushant Singh.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 5:14:10 pm
sonakshi sinha rihanna on farmers protestsSonakshi Sinha and several others have reacted to the ongoing farmers' protest. (Photos: Sonakshi/Instagram; Express Archives; AP/File)

Several Indian celebrities from across film industries have reacted to the ongoing farmers’ protest and the recent tweets by international pop singer Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Taapsee Pannu, who began shooting for Looop Lapeta recently, reacted to a tweet that went viral. She wrote, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”

Sonakshi Sinha wrote a long post in her Instagram stories, an excerpt of which read, “The voices raised are about the violation of human rights, suppressions of free internet and expression, state propaganda, hate speech and abuse of power. Journalists are being harassed. Internet has been banned. Protesters are being vilified through state and media propaganda. Hate speech (desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro sardaro ko resurfaced) is flourishing. THAT is the issue that’s taken global centre stage…. While news and media will have you think that these are outside forces trying to control the functioning of our country, you must remember that these are not alien species but fellow humans who are speaking up for the rights of other humans. To re-iterate, news tonight will try to paint a picture that ‘outside forces’ are trying to meddle in the functioning of our country. Please don’t give in to that narrative. It’s human, standing up for other humans. THAT’S the narrative.”

Others who shared similar posts include Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, Siddharth, Swara Bhasker, Vir Das, Prakash Raj, Abhay Deol, Onir, Sushant Singh and Arjun Mathur.

Also read |Diljit Dosanjh dedicates song to Rihanna

Salman Khan on Thursday also expressed his thoughts. “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done,” he said at Indian Pro Music League in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared on Twitter a news report on farmers’ protest and the internet shutdown in Delhi and wrote, “Why aren’t we talking about this?” She soon found support in Greta Thunberg, actor John Cusack, US Vice president Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus, among others.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
Also read |Bollywood reacts to foreigners’ comments on farmer protests: ‘Let us not let anyone divide us’

The following day, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement slamming foreign individuals and entities for comments on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. After the MEA statement, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar among others took to social media to share posts with the #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda hashtags.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement