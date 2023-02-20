Sona Mohapatra slams the gold-digger mentality of mainstream popular culture, calls Jacqueline Fernandez a ‘mascot’

Singer Mohapatra is one of the few celebrities who doesn’t hesitate to express strong opinions on social media, regardless of the backlash. Recently, she called out the ‘gold-digger’ mentality of Indian mainstream popular culture, highlighting the numerous songs where women are overtly materialistic and keep demanding gifts in the form of clothes, shoes and cars from their partners. Sona didn’t spare Jacqueline Fernandez, and referred to her in the scathing tweet.

Sona wrote, “Dear #India , mainstream #popculture is constantly telling us that women can be won over with bags, shoes & BS like such,are meant to be objectified or then just be playful,chulbuli, & pretty..the #jacquelinefernandez ‘s get brand endorsements for being such mascots? #LetsTalk.” Jacqueline, who recently launched Men’s innerwear brand, had famously starred in the song Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, where the woman demands to be taken shopping, and a film among other things.

#popculture is constantly telling us that women can be won over with bags, shoes & BS like such,are meant to be objectified or then just be playful,chulbuli, & pretty..the #jacquelinefernandez ‘s get brand endorsements for being such mascots? #LetsTalk👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/iJPXIdOFBY — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 20, 2023

The video that she posted, also featured clips from other Punjabi songs where girls demand trips to malls so that they can buy expensive brands. As the video shows, all is very well, as the girl can prove her domesticity in return. At the end of the video, a girl proves her cooking skills, much to the pride of her partner.

Sona has always expressed her strong feminist views, and has even gone against top stars like Salman Khan after his infamous 2016 rape comment. She also shredded Farhan Akhtar for not protesting against Sajid Khan being a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. “Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan . Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan . (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling),” she had written, adding, “Of course, we still haven’t heard from the star voice for women causes in #Bollywood whose MARD claim’s to ‘instill gender values in young men’ & who was also shameless enough to become @unwomenindia Ambassador for South Asia (?!) ; Mr #FarhanAkhtar. #SajidKhan not young enough?” Sona has faced innumerable death threats and attacks for her comments, but she still holds her ground against the trolls.