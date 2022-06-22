Sona Mohapatra recalls she received rape threats, sh*t in dabbas after calling out Salman Khan’s rape comment: ‘It was pre-meditated’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has always been unafraid of voicing her opinion but the constant trolling and negativity sometimes get to the singer. In a recent chat, Sona recalled that when she called out Salman Khan for his misogynistic comments in 2016, as he was promoting Sultan, she had “literally sh*t coming in dabbas into my studio.”

For the unversed, Salman had then said that he felt like a ‘raped woman’ after the gruelling shoot for Sultan. Although his father Salim Khan apologised for the statement, Salman stayed mum about the subject. Sona told ETimes in a recent chat that she received death threats after she spoke up against Salman’s statement.

Sona said that she went through “the most hideous horrible trolling including death threats and literally sh*t coming in dabbas into my studio because I had called out Salman Khan for his misogynistic statements and that had gone viral. And that was a two-month long process where finally the Minister of Women and Child Development had to put out a story where she said that we are launching a hashtag called ‘I am being trolled’ for better safety of women and children online because Sona Mohapatra has been facing vicious threats.”

Sona shared that she was “being morphed onto porn sites and every day there were gang rape threats, it was horrible.” Sona said that this was the work of a “consolidated digital army” and “not necessarily just fans” of the actor. She added, “While it is fuelling a culture of intimidation and bullying online and further scaring away women from being online in that open space, it was pre-meditated. There were a lot of paid bots who were starting this game so I decided to take it up head-on.”

Sona recalled that it was a “horrible” time for her family and shared that some days “Ram (Sampath) would come back from the studio and I would be sobbing on my couch. That constant dealing with trolling and negativity is not easy, it is not something I enjoy for sure. But it is still worth going through because it does slowly changes things because conversations change the world.”

At the time, Sona had said, “Women thrashed, people run over, wild life massacred and yet #hero of the nation. ‘Unfair’. India full of such supporters. Heard that Salman tried to retract his statement after saying it indicating some self awareness of how wrong it was. Saying sorry won’t hurt. Dear idol of millions, Getting your father to say sorry everyday isn’t good enough. Teach your fans something good for a change?#India.”