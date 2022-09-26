scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Sona Mohapatra on Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar remix row: ‘Producers killing creativity, take note of backlash’

Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak are in the middle of a cold war, where the latter has slammed Kakkar’s recreation of her beloved 90s track Maine Payal Hai Chankai.

Singer Sona Mohapatra hopes Neha Kakkar-Falguni Pathak row leads to a change in the industry. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram, Sona Mohapatra/Instagram, Falguni Pathak/Instagram)

Sona Mohapatra says that there is a lot to learn from the backlash that singer Neha Kakkar is receiving for crooning the remixed version of Maine Payal Hai Chankai, a popular chartbuster originally sung by Falguni Pathak in the 90s.

Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak are in the middle of a cold war, where the latter has slammed Kakkar’s recreation of her beloved track. Pathak had also contemplated suing Kakkar but could not as she doesn’t own the original’s rights.

Reacting to the outrage, with social media users calling Neha Kakkar out for apparently ruining the beloved song, singer Sona Mohapatra said this should serve as a wake-up call for the decision makers of the industry who “kill creators” by encouraging remix culture.

 

“I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India, do standup more often to such 🙏🏾♥️.”

Falguni Pathak has been on a re-posting spree, featuring fans’ stories expressing their anger at the remixed version. Neha, meanwhile, has been writing cryptic posts on social media, saying that she was self-made and “the most blessed child of God.”

Also Read: |Falguni Pathak shares stage with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 13 days after wishing to sue her for remix row. Watch

“And for those who’re unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is,” Kakkar wrote in one of her posts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

Even as the duo are engaged in a cold war, Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar have come together to share the stage for an episode of Indian Idol 13, drawing mixed reactions from social media users who feel the controversy was a publicity stunt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 11:37:29 am
Next Story

Kapil Sharma advises Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram to be careful on Twitter: ‘It’s very risky after whiskey’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Soha Ali Khan, 12 celebrity photos
Akshay Kumar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement