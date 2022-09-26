Sona Mohapatra on Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar remix row: ‘Producers killing creativity, take note of backlash’

Sona Mohapatra says that there is a lot to learn from the backlash that singer Neha Kakkar is receiving for crooning the remixed version of Maine Payal Hai Chankai, a popular chartbuster originally sung by Falguni Pathak in the 90s.

Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak are in the middle of a cold war, where the latter has slammed Kakkar’s recreation of her beloved track. Pathak had also contemplated suing Kakkar but could not as she doesn’t own the original’s rights.

Reacting to the outrage, with social media users calling Neha Kakkar out for apparently ruining the beloved song, singer Sona Mohapatra said this should serve as a wake-up call for the decision makers of the industry who “kill creators” by encouraging remix culture.

I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India , do stand up more often to such 🙏🏾♥️ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 26, 2022

“I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India, do standup more often to such 🙏🏾♥️.”

Falguni Pathak has been on a re-posting spree, featuring fans’ stories expressing their anger at the remixed version. Neha, meanwhile, has been writing cryptic posts on social media, saying that she was self-made and “the most blessed child of God.”

“And for those who’re unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is,” Kakkar wrote in one of her posts.

Even as the duo are engaged in a cold war, Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar have come together to share the stage for an episode of Indian Idol 13, drawing mixed reactions from social media users who feel the controversy was a publicity stunt.