Following tweets on Salman Khan, Sona Mohapatra gets death threat

Singer Sona Mohapatra has been vocal about her thoughts on Salman Khan’s comments on Priyanka Chopra for quitting his film Bharat. Post the comments, she was trolled on social media, and now she has received a death threat from a Twitter user.

The singer on Wednesday shared a screenshot of the message she received from an unknown person. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Such & such mails come my way regularly, from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of # Bharat, drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia.”

The message Sona Mohapatra received read, “Once again if you will tell anything bad about Salman Khan……I will get into your house and kill you. Its the first and final warning…”

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. 👇🏾This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/8cxH6vtZyg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 28, 2019

A few days back, Mohapatra reacted to a Salman Khan interview where the actor took a dig at PeeCee for preferring marriage over his upcoming film Bharat.

“Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey,” she tweeted. In her other tweet, she wrote, “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.”

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. 🤟🏾🔴 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

The Quantico actor walked out of Bharat as her wedding festivities were colliding with the shoot of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

The news of Priyanka’s exit from Bharat was shared by Zafar, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life”