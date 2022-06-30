Sona Mohapatra calls it a ‘shame’ that some Bollywood actors can barely speak Hindi: ‘One should be fluent…’

June 30, 2022 9:47:24 am
Singer Sona Mohapatra is brutally honest with her opinions and has never hesitated to call out the misogyny in Bollywood. Recently, the singer stepped into the Hindi language supremacy debate that had swept several of the Indian film industries. She mentioned that there were some stars who ‘could barely speak Hindi’, and called it a shame.
Talking to India Today, Sona said, “I can say one thing, that I have watched RRR and Pushpa and I was literally jumping and dancing and kind of making the ‘foofa’ crowd uncomfortable and I had one reaction. Hats off! The effort, the art direction, the casting was brilliant. It was great to see them embrace their culture. Although we have some incredible stars in Bollywood, I must say that there are actors who can barely speak Hindi and it’s a shame because, as a Hindi film star, one should be fluent in the language. The Indian aesthetics are quite strong in South films.”
After Kannada and Telugu blockbusters KGF and RRR raced far ahead of Bollywood this year, a debate began to brew in the film industries. It reached a boiling point after Kiccha Sudeep entered the debate of Hindi being termed as a national language and said that south directors are making films that have a global presence. He also mentioned that Bollywood is now dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but the success rate is low.
In a video, referring to the raging success of the film KGF: Chapter 2, Kiccha Sudeep said, “Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” This led to an exchange of words with Ajay Devgn, with several other actors later expressing their views on the subject.
