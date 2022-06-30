Sona Mohapatra calls it a ‘shame’ that some Bollywood actors can barely speak Hindi: ‘One should be fluent…’

Singer Sona Mohapatra is brutally honest with her opinions and has never hesitated to call out the misogyny in Bollywood. Recently, the singer stepped into the Hindi language supremacy debate that had swept several of the Indian film industries. She mentioned that there were some stars who ‘could barely speak Hindi’, and called it a shame.

Talking to India Today, Sona said, “I can say one thing, that I have watched RRR and Pushpa and I was literally jumping and dancing and kind of making the ‘foofa’ crowd uncomfortable and I had one reaction. Hats off! The effort, the art direction, the casting was brilliant. It was great to see them embrace their culture. Although we have some incredible stars in Bollywood, I must say that there are actors who can barely speak Hindi and it’s a shame because, as a Hindi film star, one should be fluent in the language. The Indian aesthetics are quite strong in South films.”

After Kannada and Telugu blockbusters KGF and RRR raced far ahead of Bollywood this year, a debate began to brew in the film industries. It reached a boiling point after Kiccha Sudeep entered the debate of Hindi being termed as a national language and said that south directors are making films that have a global presence. He also mentioned that Bollywood is now dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but the success rate is low.