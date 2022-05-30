Son Ye-jin’s agency shuts down pregnancy rumours: ‘If there is good news…’

South Korean star Son Ye-jin’s agency released a statement denying the pregnancy rumours that have been spreading like wildfire recently. Ever since her marriage to Hyun Bin, there has been much speculation about Son Ye-jin sporting a baby bump in her photos, which led fans to congratulate her in the comment section of her posts.

The agency released a statement, “[The pregnancy rumors] are absolutely not true.” They also went on to state, “If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you.’

After starring in the 2018 film The Negotiation, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred together in the romantic drama, Crash Landing On You in 2019, a show that became the turning point in their relationship. The series, which told the story of a North Korean officer and a South Korean heiress, premiered worldwide in December 2019, and fans were almost certain that the two were dating owing to their on-screen chemistry.

In 2021, both agencies confirmed that the two were in a relationship, and had been dating for over eight months. The agencies said that the two had developed feelings for each other after working together on CLOY. Son confirmed the news as well and posted on Instagram, saying how she feels a bit embarrassed to be updating her fans about her personal life rather than work. “I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care … The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart,” she wrote.

In 2022, the two stars got married in a private ceremony. Later, they went for their honeymoon to Los Angeles.