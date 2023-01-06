scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Somy Ali says her alleged abusive relationship with Salman Khan 'isn't breaking news', explains why she keeps bringing it up

Somy Ali is continuing her social media protest against former partner Salman Khan, whom she accuses of physical abuse at regular intervals, and later deletes the posts.

Somy Ali with Salman Khan. (Photo: Express Archive)
Former actor Somy Ali has once again recalled her alleged abusive relationship with Salman Khan. Somy often posts about the reports of their allegedly abusive relationship, and always deletes the posts later. On Thursday evening, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself. She wrote in the caption, “What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan?”

She continued, “This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90’s to 1999 and you will read artides about Somy being physically abused by Salman.

Also read |Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calls him ‘male chauvinist’, accuses him of physical abuse; deletes post

Ëxplaining her reason to bring it up now, she said, “This is what truly baffles me as to why everyone is finding this as if it was never brought to light back in the 90’s. I simply stopped talking about it the way I never brought up being a victim of childhood abuse. But, now there is a reason to bring it up and a reason prominent enough where it is a matter of life and death for countless children, women and men.”

A screenshot of Somy Ali’s post.

Last year, she had shared a still from Salman’s film Maine Pyaar Kiya, and wrote in the caption of her now-deleted post, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.” In a more recent post, Somy had written, “More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of sh*t. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years. So go f***kkkk yourself.”

In older interviews, Somy has said that she came to India as a teenager with the intention of marrying Salman. She was a massive fan, who eventually worked with him and got into a relationship with him. They broke up when he allegedly cheated on her, but she remained close with his mother.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 11:00 IST
