Somy Ali reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest: I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession

Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn films case has shocked celebrities across the entertainment industry. Bollywood actor-turned-social activist Somy Ali too is surprised by Kundra‘s arrest, but she wonders why a country, where Kama Sutra originated, would ban porn.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Somy said, “The mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business. We have no right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession.”

The former actor added, “The more nonchalant our attitude is towards something; the less people will have to hide from wanting to admit to what they like or dislike such as watching porn. I must be emphatic that while I don’t judge anyone, it is absolutely unacceptable to me if the artiste is being harmed in any pornographic ventures. Other than that I’ve absolutely nothing against porn.”

Somy Ali, who runs an NGO No More Tears which helps domestic violence victims, also said that it’s time we give importance to sex education in the country.

A metropolitan magistrate’s court on Tuesday sent Raj Kundra to judicial custody for two weeks. On Tuesday, another FIR was registered against Raj Kundra at Malvani Police Station in connection with his role as an alleged “key conspirator” in a case of making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. The Mumbai crime branch has taken up the case for further investigation.