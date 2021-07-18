Somy Ali on ex-boyfriend Salman Khan: ‘Don’t know how many girlfriends he’s had since I left’

Somy Ali, who quit Bollywood a while ago, doesn’t hold back when talking about to her relationship with Salman Khan and her acting career. In a recent chat, Somy said that her shelved debut with Salman Khan became a ‘metaphor’ for their relationship.

In an interview with ETimes, Somy opened up about the film Buland with Salman Khan that didn’t see the light of day. “Salman had just begun his home production and was looking for a leading lady to star opposite him in the film called ‘Buland’. We went to Kathmandu to shoot; unfortunately, I was too young and new in the industry and there was some problem with the producers and the film was shelved. So it was a metaphor for our relationship I would say.”

Asked if she is in touch with Salman, Somy Ali revealed that she hasn’t spoken to him in five years. She mentioned that the two of them have moved on. “I have not spoken to Salman in five years. I think it is healthy to move on. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999. I wish him all the best. I know his NGO is doing brilliant work and I am proud of his Being Human Foundation. Psychologically, it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about.”

Somy Ali and Salman Khan reportedly dated for eight years. In an earlier interview with Zoom, Somy had revealed that Salman was not faithful to her. “We have moved on. It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,” she said.