Somy Ali lends support to Aryan Khan: ‘No one is a saint… I tried pot with Divya Bharti’

Somy Ali is the latest celeb to support Shah Rukh Khan and his family after the superstar’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs-on-cruise case. As SRK’s son was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, Somy took to her Instagram handle to share that her “heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them.” Aryan’s bail plea will be heard on Friday.

While expressing support for Aryan, Somy also shared her own experience with recreational drugs when she was 15 years old. She wrote, “What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

She also claimed Aryan Khan is being used to make a point. “The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?! The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them,” she wrote.

Expressing concern about Aryan, she also wrote, “My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo. #freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan.”

Somy is not the first celebrity to show support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Hansal Mehta have also tweeted in support of Aryan.

On Thursday, additional Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar sent Aryan, along with other accused, to 14-day judicial custody. Their interim bail applications will be heard Friday.

The NCB had arrested Aryan following a drug bust on a cruise liner on October 2. He was sent to NCB remand till October 7. His bail plea will be heard today.