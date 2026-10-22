Sohum Shah reveals why Alia Bhatt signed Tumbbad 2 after just two meetings

Sohum Shah has revealed that signing Alia Bhatt for Tumbbad 2 was a smooth process, with the actor agreeing to come on board after just two meetings. He also praised her professionalism, sharpness and business sense.

In a conversation with Variety India, Sohum said Alia was impressed by the script and understood what the film had to offer.

Speaking about how Alia Bhatt came on board, Sohum Shah said, “We first gave a narration to Alia and then she read the script, and immediately agreed to do the film. She found the script really amazing. So, it was a very easy process. She is very sincere and a very professional actor. The process was quite smooth.”