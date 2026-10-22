Sohum Shah reveals why Alia Bhatt signed Tumbbad 2 after just two meetings

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sohum Shah has revealed that signing Alia Bhatt for Tumbbad 2 was a smooth process, with the actor agreeing to come on board after just two meetings. He also praised her professionalism, sharpness and business sense.
In a conversation with Variety India, Sohum said Alia was impressed by the script and understood what the film had to offer.
Speaking about how Alia Bhatt came on board, Sohum Shah said, “We first gave a narration to Alia and then she read the script, and immediately agreed to do the film. She found the script really amazing. So, it was a very easy process. She is very sincere and a very professional actor. The process was quite smooth.”
He added that the team did not have the backing of a big filmmaker or director, but believed the script would speak for itself. “We aren’t big filmmakers. We don’t have a big director but our magic here was the script,” he said.
Sohum Shah recalled how quickly the deal came together. He said Alia Bhatt asked the right questions during their first meeting. “In two meetings, we signed Alia Bhatt. Usually, it doesn’t happen like this. It’s very tough but she understood what is in the script.”
Praising Alia beyond her acting abilities, Sohum added, “According to me, she is very sharp. Just like her brilliance in acting, she also has a great business sense.”
Also Read: Shashi Tharoor calls out ‘propaganda’ in Dhurandhar: ‘Don’t know how Pakistanis will react’
Sohum also shared that Alia had watched the first Tumbbad and loved it. He said she shared his view that the film should not be restricted to the horror genre. “She has watched the film, and she loves it,” he said, adding that he believes Tumbbad is better described as a folklore fantasy drama than a horror film.
“Everyone is labelling Tumbbad into horror category but according to me it’s not a horror film. There are some horror elements but Tumbbad is a folklore fantasy, drama,” Sohum explained.
The filmmaker addressed whether the commercial success of the first film and the expectations surrounding the sequel had added to the pressure on him. “I don’t feel any kind of pressure. Whatever is the demand of the story, we are trying to make that. Nothing else matters.”
He agreed that the sequel has grown in scale and said, “Yes, the film’s scale has increased. Alia has joined the film, and contributes a lot to her character in this film.” Sohum expressed confidence that audiences would understand the casting choice once they watched the film. “After people have watched the film, they’ll realise Alia Bhatt is a very correct casting,” said the Crazxy actor.
Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on December 3, 2027, eight years after the first instalment’s 2018 theatrical release.