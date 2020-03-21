Sohum Shah on his self-isolation experience: Have come to realise that love is the most important thing

Sohum Shah spoke about his daily routine. (Photo: Sohum Shah/Instagram) Sohum Shah spoke about his daily routine. (Photo: Sohum Shah/Instagram)

Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah on Saturday gave a sneak-peek into his day’s routine as he went live from Indian Express Facebook page. The actor spoke about his self-isolation experience. Here, the actor also spoke about how he is making the most out of this isolation time, gave tips on how to keep busy, and shared the list of films he wants people to see.

Opening the Facebook live session, Sohum emphasised on the importance of self isolation. He said, “From the time WHO has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, I have become more careful. I have been largely staying back at home, and if I really do have to get out, then I am making sure I wash my hands properly very often. It is a serious disease, it is spreading so quickly that we have only one choice, to be mindful and careful.”

He then went on to share his day’s routine. He said, “Every coin has two sides, our lives are so chaotic and we run around so much, that we can use this time to sit back and relax, unwind, spend some good time with family, indulge in some soul searching, and catch up on the content that you have been waiting to catch up on.”

Sharing what he has been watching online, he shared, “I watched two shows Unbelievable and When They See Us (both are streaming on Netflix). Both these shows are brilliant, I also watched Uncut Gems. If you guys have watched it tell me how you liked it?”

Sohum then spoke about how important it is to take care of one’s mental and physical health during this time when one cannot step out of their house. He said, “This is the time many of us will also feel depressed as we can’t get out of our houses, but it is of utmost importance to keep sane, some meditation will help, I am practicing mediation a lot, it is helping me stay calm and making me feel positive that these things will be under control soon, and we will have better days ahead. It is also very important to work out. While you all follow your daily routine, keep exercising, do push-ups, burpies, anything you like to keep yourself active and healthy. I can’t emphasise on the importance of eating healthy, so please do consume fruits, juice, healthy meals. Don’t go on any crash diets as we need a strong immune system to fight various viruses and stay strong.”

The actor also answered questions asked by Indian Express Facebook subscribers. When one reader asked him how he felt about the positive response for his last film Tumbbad, the actor said, “Tumbbad has been a great journey, the film has received so much love. People tell me how they have watched the film 10-20 times. It has been a satisfying journey, as it has received the kind of love we were hoping it would receive when we were making it.”

In between taking questions and sharing how he is spending all his time at home, the actor also gave the viewers a tour of his house in Mumbai. He also shared some details about his two upcoming projects. He said, “Right now, I am working on two projects. One is Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan which is being produced by Ajay Devgn. And, I am doing yet another show called Fallen along with Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah. It is being directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar. Both these projects are very close to my heart. We had to halt all the shoots because of coronavirus. If we were still shooting, we would be in Rajasthan. We will start reshooting as soon as the coronavirus scare is over.

“This is the time to reconnect with friends we haven’t been in touch with, everybody needs to know that there are people who care for them. I have realised that love is the most important thing in life. Career, money, knowledge is all secondary, I now feel. As an actor, I feel, a kind of distance starts creeping between you and the people you once used to hangout with, so I am trying to reconnect with as many friends as possible,” the actor concluded.

