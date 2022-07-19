scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Sohum Shah on completing 10 years in Bollywood: ‘It has been a magical journey’

Sohum Shah, who will next be seen in the second season of the acclaimed SonyLIV series Maharani, has films such as Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad, The Big Bull and Simran to his credit.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 7:00:47 pm
Sohum ShahSohum Shah completes 10 years in Bollywood. (Photo: Instagram/ Sohum Shah)

From being a fan of film stars to sharing screen space with them, actor-producer Sohum Shah says it has been a “surreal” decade-long journey in the movies.

The actor, who will next be seen in the second season of the acclaimed SonyLIV series  Maharani, has films such as Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad, The Big Bull and Simran to his credit.

Sohum Shah recalled how he had travelled a long way to see versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee who was shooting in his hometown Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. “When I look back at my journey, it is so surreal. It has not been easy and I come from a place where we have been fans of actors and their work. There was a time when Manoj Bajpayee sir was shooting in Sri Ganganagar so I travelled 30-40 km just to have a glimpse of him.

Also Read |Simran actor Sohum Shah on playing Kangana Ranaut’s love interest, nepotism and his journey to Bollywood

“I used to dream back then that I would one day become an actor and today, I am part of this industry, I am acting, producing projects,” the 39-year-old actor said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Featuring in a niche, acclaimed film like Anand Gandhi’s Ship of Theseus (2013) as well as working with the late acting great Irrfan Khan in 2015’s Talvar, Sohum Shah said he is grateful for the opportunities that came his way.

He has also served as producer on Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, the 2018 period horror drama directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

“It has been a magical journey. I am excited to see how this journey unfolds ahead,” he added.

He also took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans and mark his 10 years in the movies.

Besides Maharani season two, Sohum Shah will also be seen in Dahaad, an Amazon Prime Video series.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
GET THE PICTURE? Martian spaghetti

GET THE PICTURE? Martian spaghetti

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

Emilia Clarke says ‘quite a bit’ of her brain missing after aneurysm: Know what the disease is

Emilia Clarke says ‘quite a bit’ of her brain missing after aneurysm: Know what the disease is

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s latest dreamy photos from their Maldives vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement