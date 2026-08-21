Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh says she’s happy going home to her dogs: ‘Self sufficient’

Neha Dhupa and Angad Bedi recently welcomed Alliance participants Nikhil Chinapa and actor-producer Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, in the latest episode of their podcast – Double Date. During their candid conversation, Seema opened up about her perspective of having a companion in life. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star revealed that she feels happy going home to her dogs, and feels quite ‘self sufficient’.

In the beginning of their vlog, Neha introduced Seema as ‘Seema Sajdeh Khan’, when she instantly corrected the actor and clarified, “No, I am not a Khan anymore.” Later on in the video, Nikhil joked that Sohail Khan might have been her first choice for her appearance on Double Date. “Noooo,” she smiled and replied.

During the chat, Angad asked Seema whether she missed having a man in her life. Seema answered, “At the end of a long day, I want to go home to my dogs. If I have another human being sitting there, I may not be okay with it… I think I’ve become accustomed to being alone. I’m very happy by myself. I’m very self-sufficient. I don’t get scared… many people are very scared to be alone in life eventually, but I actually like my own company.”

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She further added, “I would like companionship… someone I can travel with and enjoy good food and places with… but otherwise, I’m very happy with my own company.”

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Seema Sajdeh, who also participated in Alliance with her ex-husband Sohail, said, “See, the thing is that this show was far harder for him than it was for me.” She continued, “Because he is, again, he gets along with everybody, but he’s not too much… he doesn’t make too much conversation. For me, I’m a people’s person… With him, he likes his comfort zone.”

When Seema Sajdeh spoke about Sohail Khan

During an interview with Times Of India earlier, Seema had opened up about her bond with former husband Sohail Khan after their divorce. “At the end of the day, we are parents to two beautiful boys. We’ve been divorced for four years now. We’ve gone through our motions, and we’re a great team when it comes to the boys. We’re better friends than we ever were as a couple,” she said.

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She then called Sohail an emotional person and added that she thinks being in captivity made him even more emotional. “But no. Like I said, we’re a unit when it comes to our children, and we’re co-parenting them beautifully. We’re great friends today.”

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped and tied the knot with each other in 1998. The couple has two children together – sons Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. They got divorced in 2022, ending 24 years of marriage.