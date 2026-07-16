Sohail Khan reveals he wanted to name son Ram Khan; Seema Sajdeh had other plans

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s equation on Prime Video’s Alliance has been winning hearts, proving that mutual respect can outlast a marriage. From Seema’s entry into the show to their warm interactions, viewers have praised the former couple’s comfort and camaraderie despite their separation. In one of the latest episodes, Sohail shared a heartwarming anecdote about naming their elder son, Nirvaan. During a conversation with fellow contestant Aly Goni, who entered the show alongside Seema as a wildcard, Aly complimented the couple’s parenting.

Aly said their children were “very well-mannered” and a reflection of their parents. “I have met them a few times, but they are very well-mannered. They are a copy of you,” Aly told Sohail.

Responding to him, Sohail revealed that he had once wanted to name his firstborn Ram Khan. “When Seema was carrying Nirvaan, we jokingly decided that if we had a baby boy, I would get to name him, and if we had a baby girl, she would name her. I wanted to name my son Ram. Ram Khan. We are very secular that way,” Sohail said. However, Seema had the final say.

“When Seema regained consciousness after giving birth, she had already thought of a name. The doctor said it was a boy, so I entered the room. She looked at me, still a little drowsy, and asked, ‘How is Nirvaan doing?’ She said it in such a way that I didn’t want to change it after that,” he recalled.

Sohail also joked that, much like his name, Nirvaan has grown up to be a calm and composed person.

Sohail and Seema’s bond on Alliance

Ever since Seema entered the reality show, Sohail has openly expressed his affection and respect for his former wife. Welcoming her on the show, he said, “I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.”

Seema, smiling at Sohail after he blew her a kiss, responded, “Fancy meeting you, Sohail.” When host Kunal Kemmu asked who her ally in the game was, Seema turned towards Sohail and replied, “I do have an ally in him. My only ally at the moment.”

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Speaking to the camera later, Sohail admitted, “Looking at Seema, I was happy from within. It was great to see a family member finally.”

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In another emotional moment, Sohail candidly admitted that his own behaviour had led to the breakdown of their marriage.

While making green tea for Seema, Nikhil Chinappa asked him, “A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?” Sohail responded, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved.”

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He added, “Live civil, be happy. She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

Their life after divorce

Sohail and Seema, who separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage, have continued to co-parent their two sons amicably. Speaking about their arrangement during a conversation with Zaid Darbar, Sohail had shared, “We don’t get into each other’s lives. When the kids come together, we come together. Both the kids stay with me, so she comes home to meet them three to four times a week. I have given her the keys; she can come whenever she wants. Being cordial is nice. Otherwise, it gets stressful for the kids. We have told both of them that they have the best of both.”

Sohail and Seema married in 1998 after eloping. They divorced in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Seema is now in a relationship with Vikram Ahuja, to whom she had been engaged before marrying Sohail.