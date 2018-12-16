Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Khan at Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan’s birthday bash

Saturday night was an eventful night for Salman Khan and his Khan-daan. All members of the family and a few close friends came together to celebrate Sohail and Seema Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan’s birthday.

A bash was hosted at Sohail’s residence which saw the attendance of family members like Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Seema Khan, Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Others who came for the bash were Arbaaz Khan’s former partner Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor.

Check out a few photos from the bash here:

The entire family of Salman Khan came together to wish young Nirvaan Khan. This is not unusual for the Khans, who usually join in on the celebrations during important functions.

Here’s wishing the young Khan a very happy birthday.