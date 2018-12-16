Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Khan at Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan’s birthday bash

Toggle Menu
All members of Salman Khan's family and a few close friends came together to celebrate Sohail and Seema Khan's son Nirvaan Khan's birthday on Saturday night.

Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol and a few others were seen at Nirvaan Khan’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saturday night was an eventful night for Salman Khan and his Khan-daan. All members of the family and a few close friends came together to celebrate Sohail and Seema Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan’s birthday.

A bash was hosted at Sohail’s residence which saw the attendance of family members like Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Seema Khan, Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Others who came for the bash were Arbaaz Khan’s former partner Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor.

Check out a few photos from the bash here:

Salman Khan was seen arriving for Nirvaan Khan’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sohail and Seema were snapped attending the guests. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora came with her parents for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan was also seen at the birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen were photographed as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Arpita Khan Sharma came with Rhea Chakraborty, while her husband Aayush Sharma came alone. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Other family members like Arbaaz, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri were seen at the party too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah graced the occasion with their presence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Our photographers also clicked Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor at the celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
A few other guests were also clicked upon their arrival. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The entire family of Salman Khan came together to wish young Nirvaan Khan. This is not unusual for the Khans, who usually join in on the celebrations during important functions.

Here’s wishing the young Khan a very happy birthday.

