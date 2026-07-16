‘I carried the trauma for years’: Sohail Khan reveals he was sexually harassed as a child

Actor Sohail Khan made a deeply personal revelation on the latest episode of Alliance, sharing that he was sexually harassed as a child and carried the trauma in silence for years. The actor opened up about the experience while speaking about why he strongly opposes ragging and bullying, explaining how it has influenced the way he parents his sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

During a conversation with his fellow contestants, Sohail said he regularly tells his sons never to hesitate or feel ashamed about confiding in him if they are bullied or made to feel uncomfortable.

“I am very against ragging. Main hamesha Yohan ko aur Nirvaan ko yeh poochta tha, ‘Beta, don’t feel shy or don’t feel embarrassed to come and tell me that if somebody is bullying you,’ kyunki yeh mere saath hua hai,” he said.

‘I was sexually harassed when I was young,’ recalls Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan then revealed that he had kept his own experience to himself for years.

“In fact, I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. Jab main bada hua… when I actually became an adult, I went and confided in my father. I told him, ‘Daddy, yeh mere saath hua hai.’ He said, ‘Beta tune yeh itne saalon tak?’ I said, ‘I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.’ Galti meri nahi thi. But at that time, you feel the shame,” he shared.

The actor said that experience is the reason he repeatedly encourages his children to speak up if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

“I just keep on telling my children, boss, kuch bhi ho jaye…” he said, urging them never to suffer in silence.

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Sohail’s fellow contestants praised him for speaking candidly about such a painful chapter of his life and hugged him after the conversation, calling him “damn brave.”

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Sohail Khan on divorce from Seema Sajdeh

Earlier on the show, after his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh entered as a wildcard contestant, Sohail Khan spoke about their marriage and admitted that his own behaviour had contributed to its breakdown.

Reflecting on their relationship and eventual divorce, Sohail said, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved.”

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He further added, “Live civil, be happy. She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, who separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage, have continued to co-parent their two sons on amicable terms.

Speaking about their arrangement during a conversation with Zaid Darbar, Sohail had said, “We don’t get into each other’s lives. When the kids come together, we come together. Both the kids stay with me, so she comes home to meet them three to four times a week. I have given her the keys; she can come whenever she wants. Being cordial is nice. Otherwise, it gets stressful for the kids. We have told both of them that they have the best of both.”

The couple had eloped and married in 1998 before ending their marriage in 2022. Seema is now in a relationship with Vikram Ahuja, to whom she had been engaged before marrying Sohail.

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Disclaimer: This article discusses deeply personal accounts of childhood trauma and sexual harassment, which may be distressing or triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is dealing with the emotional aftermath of abuse, bullying, or psychological distress, please remember that you do not have to carry it alone. Seeking support from trusted individuals or qualified professionals is a vital step toward healing and well-being.

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