Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Sohail Khan rescues injured woman on road, netizens say, ‘This is being human’. Watch

Sohail Khan was passing by when he saw an injured woman on the road and offered his assistance.

Sohail KhanActor Sohail Khan helped a woman, who had met with an accident on road. (Photo: Instagram/sohailkhan)
Sohail Khan might not appear much in the movies but the actor-producer often makes appearances in public. Recently, Sohail was captured by the cameras after he offered his assistance to an injured woman.

In a video that is being circulated on social media, Sohail can be seen rushing to rescue a woman who probably fell on the road and injured her foot.

In the video, a lady is seen sitting on the road after injuring her foot as Sohail talks to her. The lady is heard saying that she can’t get up as her leg is hurt. Sohail, with the help of a few people around him, lifts the lady and carries her to his car to get her some medical assistance.

 

Sohail’s action of helping the woman was hailed by netizens. While many commented that the person making the video should have also helped, many followers applauded Sohail’s gesture. A fan wrote, “So kind of Mr. Sohail Khan but shame on the cameraman for capturing this instead of helping her.” Another fan wrote, “This is called beautiful, upbringing from Saleem sahab”. Many comments said, “Hatts off” to Sohail, abd another wrote, “This is something we can being human. ….sohail sir”

Also Read |Arbaaz Khan says he will always stand by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan: ‘Agar bhai bhai ke saath khada nahi hoga…’

In 2021, Sohail produced Salman Khan starrer Radhe. The film had an OTT release and did not get much love from the audience.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 19:48 IST
