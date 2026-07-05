‘Doctor said you might lose him’: Sohail Khan recalls Salim Khan slipping into a ‘semi-coma’

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan suffered a minor brain haemorrhage earlier this year and was hospitalised for nearly a month. His son Sohail Khan has now opened up about the difficult phase. Speaking on the latest episode of Alliance, Sohail recalled how his father slipped into a semi-coma, the time he spent by his bedside in the hospital, and the moment doctors warned the family that they might lose him.
Sohail Khan on Salim Khan’s health
During the latest episode of the reality show Alliance, Sohail Khan opened up about his father Salim Khan’s health scare. Speaking to his teammates, the actor shared, “The maximum of my time is spent with my parents. I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody. I have kids. They are young, and have lots of time. My parents are old now, so I would like to spend that time with them. When my father got unwell a couple of weeks back and was hospitalised, he went into a semi-coma. I was staying with him at the hospital, and my heart sank. The doctor said you might lose him. My father and mother are very dear to me. I thought if something happened to my father, I don’t know how I would operate. For me, my parents are my life; they are everything.”
In May, trade analyst Komal Nahata shared an update about Salim Khan’s health. Sharing a picture with the veteran writer, Komal, wrote on X, “Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya. The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you, Dr. Sandeep Chopra, for making this meeting possible.”
Sohail Khan joins Alliance
On Tuesday, Sohail Khan made his OTT debut by joining Amazon Prime’s show Alliance. Sohail replaced Ravi Kishan on the show. On stepping into this new territory, the actor said, “A lot has happened in my life, but I don’t like to cry over spilt milk. What’s done is done; I move on. I like reading people a lot. Those who think I am soft, keep to myself, don’t try to mess with me, else Sohail Khan will reveal himself. No tags, no baggage, you will see the real Sohail Khan here.”
Alliance also features Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinappa, Rivva Kishan, Payal Dhare, Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar, Arsalan Goni, Niti Taylor, Daisy Shah, Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie.
During a sweet conversation, when Agu expressed his wish to meet Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Sohail said, “Salman is a really great guy, he is a fun guy, and would love to meet you. Both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are great guys; they have a lot of gratitude to the almighty.”
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Alliance is hosted by Kunal Kemmu and fresh episodes air every noon from Monday to Sunday.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More