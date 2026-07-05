‘Doctor said you might lose him’: Sohail Khan recalls Salim Khan slipping into a ‘semi-coma’

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan suffered a minor brain haemorrhage earlier this year and was hospitalised for nearly a month. His son Sohail Khan has now opened up about the difficult phase. Speaking on the latest episode of Alliance, Sohail recalled how his father slipped into a semi-coma, the time he spent by his bedside in the hospital, and the moment doctors warned the family that they might lose him.

Sohail Khan on Salim Khan’s health

During the latest episode of the reality show Alliance, Sohail Khan opened up about his father Salim Khan’s health scare. Speaking to his teammates, the actor shared, “The maximum of my time is spent with my parents. I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody. I have kids. They are young, and have lots of time. My parents are old now, so I would like to spend that time with them. When my father got unwell a couple of weeks back and was hospitalised, he went into a semi-coma. I was staying with him at the hospital, and my heart sank. The doctor said you might lose him. My father and mother are very dear to me. I thought if something happened to my father, I don’t know how I would operate. For me, my parents are my life; they are everything.”