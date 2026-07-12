Sohail Khan on divorce from Seema Sajdeh: ‘Wasn’t in the right frame of mind’

Actor Sohail Khan joined Amazon Prime Video’s reality show Alliance last week. On Sunday, his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, also entered the show. In the latest episode, Sohail took responsibility for everything that went wrong in their marriage. Later, during a conversation with Nikhil Chinapa, he opened up about the real reason behind their divorce.

After Dolly Javed and Sabby Suri exited the show, Seema Sajdeh and Aly Goni joined Alliance. After Kunal Kemmu welcomed Seema, he asked Sohail how he was feeling about his ex-wife joining the show. Welcoming her, Sohail said, “It feels lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.”

Also Read: Seema Sajdeh recalls ‘amicable’ divorce from Sohail Khan, went through depression: ‘Khit-pit se acha hai…’

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Later in the show, while Sohail Khan was making green tea for Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinappa asked, “Aurat ghar ko bigaad bhi sakti hai aur bana bhi sakti hai. Aapke ghar mein kiska haath tha? (A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?)” Responding to him, Sohail said, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved.”

He further added, “Live civil, be happy. She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

In a different conversation with Zaid Darbar, Sohail Khan said, “We don’t get into each other’s lives. When the kids come together, we come together. Both the kids stay with me, so she comes home to meet the kids 3-4 times a week. I have given her the keys; she can come whenever she wants. Being cordial is nice. Otherwise, it gets stressful for the kids. We have told both of them that they have the best of both.”

Seema Sajdeh on Sohail Khan joining Alliance

Earlier, talking to Filmygyan, Seema Sajdeh spoke about joining Sohail Khan on Alliance. She said, “I knew he was entering the show. I am looking forward to it. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to watch him now because I am going in, but I think he will be good at it. He is out of his comfort zone, and it’s great that he’s doing this. I am very proud of him. Hopefully, we’ll be in an alliance. We are in an alliance whether we like it or not, so we are in an alliance.”

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Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 and divorced in 2022. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Despite their separation, the two continue to share a cordial relationship, and Seema is often seen at Khan family events.