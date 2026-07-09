Sohail Khan on divorce from Seema Sajdeh: ‘I take the onus and responsibility’

When Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix in 2020, Seema Sajdeh (then Seema Khan) made headlines after revealing that she and Sohail Khan were heading for a separation. By Season 2, the couple had finalised their divorce, with Seema openly speaking about the end of their marriage. Her candid revelations, including the story of eloping with Sohail to get married, went on to become one of the show’s biggest talking points.

Now, the former couple is set to reunite on Prime Video’s The Alliance. While Sohail entered the reality show much earlier, Seema will join later as a wildcard entrant. Although the twist surprised viewers, Seema has revealed that both of them were aware they would be appearing on the show together.

The buzz began after a promo featuring Sohail and Seema surfaced online. In the clip, host Kunal Khemu introduces Seema before asking Sohail, “How do you feel seeing her here?” Sohail responded, “Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.”

While his response left the contestants clapping and Seema momentarily speechless, she later clarified in an interview with Filmygyan that neither of them was caught off guard.

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“I knew he was entering the show. I am looking forward to it. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to watch him now because I am going in, but I think he will be good at it. He is out of his comfort zone, and it’s great that he’s doing this. I am very proud of him,” she said.

When asked about the equation they would share on the show, Seema quipped, “Hopefully we’ll be in an alliance. We are in an alliance whether we like it or not, so we are in an alliance.” She added, “The advantage is that when he was leaving, he told me, ‘Just be yourself and don’t get bullied.’ I said, ‘I don’t need to get bullied. You are there.'”

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Speaking about what convinced her to participate, Seema revealed that it was their younger son, Yohan, who played the biggest role.

“My younger one is super excited. So is Nirvan. But Yohan was the tipping point for both of us. He was like, ‘You have to do it. Both of you have to do it.'”

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 after eloping, just days before Seema was set to marry businessman Vikram Ahuja, whom she is now reportedly dating. The former couple shares two sons, Nirvan and Yohan, and continue to co-parent them following their divorce.