scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Sohael Kathuriya and Hansika Motwani only have eyes for one another at their Sufi night, see latest photos

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya got married on December 4 in Rajasthan in the presence of their close family and friends.

hansika motwani, sohael kathuriyaHansika Motwani shared dreamy pictures from her Sufi night. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After a dreamy and regal wedding in Rajasthan, Hansika Motwani is now giving her fans a sneak-peek of the pre-wedding festivities. On Saturday the actor shared beautiful pictures from the Sufi night where husband Sohael Kathuriya only had eyes for his lovely wife. 

In the new pictures, Hansika is donning a beautiful mirror-work sharara which she accessorized with statement jewelry, maang teeka and a passa. Sohael and Hansika were both twinning in ivory and their videos from the Sufi night are already doing rounds on the internet. Hansika’s mother and brother were also donning outfits with mirror work and were all smiles in the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Hansika and Sohael made a grand entry while holding each other’s hands and Hansika can be seen waving with excitement at the camera. 

After two days of pre-wedding festivities, the couple tied the knot on December 4 in Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. Earlier a source had revealed to Pinkvilla that Hansika and Sohael’s wedding will stream on OTT. The source said, “Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

On November 2, Hansika took to her Instagram handle and announced her engagement with Soahel. After Sohael’s dreamy proposal in front of the Eiffel tower, the couple exchanged rings and their pictures went viral on the internet. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 01:52:24 pm
Next Story

Google Chrome stable for Android, macOS, Windows gets passkey support

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close