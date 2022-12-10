Sohael Kathuriya and Hansika Motwani only have eyes for one another at their Sufi night, see latest photos

After a dreamy and regal wedding in Rajasthan, Hansika Motwani is now giving her fans a sneak-peek of the pre-wedding festivities. On Saturday the actor shared beautiful pictures from the Sufi night where husband Sohael Kathuriya only had eyes for his lovely wife.

In the new pictures, Hansika is donning a beautiful mirror-work sharara which she accessorized with statement jewelry, maang teeka and a passa. Sohael and Hansika were both twinning in ivory and their videos from the Sufi night are already doing rounds on the internet. Hansika’s mother and brother were also donning outfits with mirror work and were all smiles in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Hansika and Sohael made a grand entry while holding each other’s hands and Hansika can be seen waving with excitement at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

After two days of pre-wedding festivities, the couple tied the knot on December 4 in Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. Earlier a source had revealed to Pinkvilla that Hansika and Sohael’s wedding will stream on OTT. The source said, “Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding.”

On November 2, Hansika took to her Instagram handle and announced her engagement with Soahel. After Sohael’s dreamy proposal in front of the Eiffel tower, the couple exchanged rings and their pictures went viral on the internet.